John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Hit the Red Carpet After Getting Engaged and Her Ring Is GORGEOUS

Have mercy! John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are newly engaged and now they're putting the engagement ring on full display.

The actor popped the question to McHugh after nearly two years of dating and announced the good news on Monday, Oct. 23. And on Tuesday the star couple stepped out for their first official appearance since the engagement and McHugh carried some new bling on her left hand.

Rachel Murray/Getty

Looking like ever the happy couple, they attended the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and mothers2mothers dinner in Beverly Hills, where they were joined by stars like Paris Jackson, Zac Posen, Heidi Klum, and James Corden. Clearly, they were still floating on cloud nine from their big news.

Leon Bennett/WireImage

"I didn't even walk in. Did you see? I just floated from the car. I'm on cloud nine," Stamos told People at the event. "I’ve been waiting for the perfect girl for over a decade and she walked into my life. I mean everybody knows that I’ve always loved family, and I wanted to have a family someday and get married again, and everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you just do it!? Why don’t you just do it!?’”

The Full House star shared that he felt the hard part was his own doing after all.

"Everybody thinks it's so easy. The hard part was me," he admitted. "Like I wasn't the best me. I was ready, but no one as perfect as Caitlin—a true, pure beautiful person inside—would've never gone for the old me, a few years ago."

Stamos wasn't shy about gushing about McHugh, which was insanely sweet.

"She's so calm and so graceful, which I'm not either of those things. So it's a great balance," he said. "And she's just a pure, authentic beauty. Like she's not trying to be something she isn't. She doesn't care about money or showbiz."

Too cute for words. Congrats to the happy couple!