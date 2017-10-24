Newly Engaged John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Enjoyed a Special Disneyland Ceremony

Much to the dismay of '90s girls (and boys) everywhere, John Stamos is officially a taken man.

The Full House star announced his engagement to actress Caitlin McHugh via Instagram on Monday, and we’ve been scouring the Internet for more info on the 31-year-old Vampire Diaries alum ever since.

In our search, we found out one thing for certain: McHugh is a big Disney fan—like really, really big.

If Stamos’s Disney Land-set engagement announcement didn’t tip you off, a quick perusal of the bride-to-be’s Instagram might.

#fallintodisneystyle Today is #SnowWhite !! Here’s a throwback to my #disneybound shoot with 📷@melissacoulier and HMU @blay.locks A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

Clearly, I live in Disney onesies and force my friends to do the same. #fallintodisneystyle #disneystyle #disney #disneypjs #onesies #jumpingonthebedsisfunforgrownupstoo A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Even sea witches of the eighties love a #DoleWhip !!! Ears by @le.ears #ursula #tikiroom #disneyland #mnsshp A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Feeling exploratory today! And starting to think about what to wear for Mickey's Halloween Party and the next Dapper Day..... Photographer: @melissacoulier Hair and Makeup: @blay.locks #disneybound #disneynerd #disney A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Anyway, after both parties posted engagement announcements—McHugh’s appears to have been taken at the actual site of the proposal. It’s Little Mermaid-themed!—Stamos added to the plot with a new photo of the couple.

“#Forever,” Stamos captioned a black-and-white shot of him and McHugh (presumably) gazing out from an iron-wrought terrace. John and Caitlin both wear Mickey Mouse ear caps—the latter’s sporting a thin veil. A VEIL—you know, the gauzy item women have been wearing down the aisle for generations. So … did the two tie the knot in Disneyland?

johnstamos/Instagram

It’s unclear whether the newly engaged couple made it official at the happiest place on earth, but one thing is for sure: they’re crazy about each other.