Newly Engaged John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Enjoyed a Special Disneyland Ceremony

Isabel Jones
Oct 24, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

Much to the dismay of '90s girls (and boys) everywhere, John Stamos is officially a taken man.

The Full House star announced his engagement to actress Caitlin McHugh via Instagram on Monday, and we’ve been scouring the Internet for more info on the 31-year-old Vampire Diaries alum ever since.

In our search, we found out one thing for certain: McHugh is a big Disney fan—like really, really big.

If Stamos’s Disney Land-set engagement announcement didn’t tip you off, a quick perusal of the bride-to-be’s Instagram might.

Even sea witches of the eighties love a #DoleWhip !!! Ears by @le.ears #ursula #tikiroom #disneyland #mnsshp

A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on

Anyway, after both parties posted engagement announcements—McHugh’s appears to have been taken at the actual site of the proposal. It’s Little Mermaid-themed!—Stamos added to the plot with a new photo of the couple.

“#Forever,” Stamos captioned a black-and-white shot of him and McHugh (presumably) gazing out from an iron-wrought terrace. John and Caitlin both wear Mickey Mouse ear caps—the latter’s sporting a thin veil. A VEIL—you know, the gauzy item women have been wearing down the aisle for generations. So … did the two tie the knot in Disneyland?

johnstamos/Instagram

It’s unclear whether the newly engaged couple made it official at the happiest place on earth, but one thing is for sure: they’re crazy about each other.

