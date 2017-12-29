John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Spotted for First Time Since Pregnancy Reveal

As we were all very excited to find out recently, John Stamos, or “Uncle Jesse” of Full House renown, is gearing up to become a dad. Stamos and his fiancée Caitlin McHugh announced the news earlier this month, and from the look (and sound) of things, they are psyched.

The couple smiled for the paparazzi as they took their two dogs on a walk at TreePeople Park in Los Angeles county on Thursday. For the outdoor excursion, Stamos wore a light blue button-down shirt and camouflage cargo shorts—though there’s no blending in to the scenery when you’re John Stamos. He completed his hiking attire with Nike sneakers, white socks, and a baseball cap.

McHugh, meanwhile, had the athleisure look down in dark sweatpants, black Nikes, and a cap of her own, plus a Santa Barbara hoodie that showed just a hint of her tiny baby bump. Even the dogs looked happy!

Backgrid

“I always wanted to be a dad,” Stamos recently told People magazine. “I have a youthful thing. People say, ‘Oh, you look young.’ You start believing you’re gonna live to be 150…And then you wake up and go, ‘No, man, this is it. This is not a rehearsal,’” he added. “People would say, ‘You should have a child.’ I was like, ‘That ship has sailed.’”

Turns out that ship has not, indeed, sailed—and we couldn't be more thrilled for Stamos and McHugh.