John Stamos Strips Down to His "Birthday Suit" to Celebrate Turning 54

Have mercy!

John Stamos rang in his 54th birthday in the best way he possibly could have—totally and completely naked. The Fuller House actor took an outdoor shower sans swim shorts and was caught mid-lather by a camera.

He posted the pic on Sunday with the caption "#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes!" and we're feeling like he gave us a gift with this one.

John Stamos / Instagram

On a more nostalgic note, Stamos posted another birthday Instagram, but this one was a throwback pic of him as a child.

"It’s a wonder just how much of life sits before me eagerly (almost impatiently) waiting to reveal it's gentle, imperfect, often unimaginable beauty," he wrote.

"When I’ve been willing to suspend my judgment, hold my criticism, proactively find the positive, and most importantly embrace wonder, I’ve found authentic happiness. To stumble safely this far together is a real wonder. Thank you for the lovely birthday wishes. Sending you much, much love!"

Happy birthday, Uncle Jessie! We must say, 54 has never looked better.