John Mayer Admits to Watching Katy Perry's Livestream, and Doesn't Care Who Knows It

John Mayer and Katy Perry might have called it quits back in 2016, but that doesn’t mean that the exes aren’t immune to a walk down memory lane every now and then.

After the “Swish Swish” songstress made headlines for ranking the crooner as her number one lover in June, Mayer also had his ex-girlfriend on the brain during Monday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

After the host prodded him about Perry’s complimentary bedroom assessment, the 40-year-old revealed that he had watched a few segments of her 96-hour livestream, and has no qualms about his admission. “The way I see things now, I call it stand in the middle of the boat. If someone says, ‘I don’t watch that.’ It’s like, yes, you do,” he told Cohen.

And while the musician refused to give a final verdict without watching all 96 hours, he commented: “That’s her thing, man, to go big and bold. It’s definitely odd to watch your ex-girlfriend sleep.”

Mayer proved to be an open book during the show, as he also got real about how he keeps in touch with his one-time flame, including texting her on her birthday.

“I texted Katy ‘Happy Birthday,’ and it was four in the morning," he said. "It was a post-midnight-haven’t-gone-to-sleep-yet-it’s-technically-your-birthday send. How weird is it to be like, ‘Oh, I want to say Happy Birthday now, but I’m going to wait until tomorrow afternoon?' Text when you want to text, watch when you want to watch. Be human about it.”

If only all exes could be as cool as Katy and John!