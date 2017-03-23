John Mayer Freely Admits His New Song Is About Katy Perry

X
Shop This Post
March 23, 2017 @ 2:00 PM
by: Isabel Jones

“I still feel like your man,” John Mayer repeats in his latest single, describing his despair following a recent breakup. The inspiration? In an interview with The New York Times, the singer and rumored playboy admitted that the source of his reminiscence is ex-girlfriend Katy Perry. Dare we say she's "The One That Got Away" ... ?

“Who else would I be thinking about?” he told the source, adding, “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

Mayer also shared that his latest album brought about a rather emotional response.“There were times when tears came out of me, and I went, O.K., John, this is not about an on-again, off-again relationship. This is something more profound.”

It sounds like "It always comes around back to you," Katy.

RELATED: Bachelor Fan John Mayer Kind of Sounds Open to Having His Own Season

WHOA. Crazy idea—but he’s single, she’s newly single … We’re fully onboard for a comeback tour. Listen to Mayer's song above and get ready to be pulled in.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top