John Mayer Freely Admits His New Song Is About Katy Perry

“I still feel like your man,” John Mayer repeats in his latest single, describing his despair following a recent breakup. The inspiration? In an interview with The New York Times, the singer and rumored playboy admitted that the source of his reminiscence is ex-girlfriend Katy Perry. Dare we say she's "The One That Got Away" ... ?

“Who else would I be thinking about?” he told the source, adding, “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

Mayer also shared that his latest album brought about a rather emotional response.“There were times when tears came out of me, and I went, O.K., John, this is not about an on-again, off-again relationship. This is something more profound.”

It sounds like "It always comes around back to you," Katy.

RELATED: Bachelor Fan John Mayer Kind of Sounds Open to Having His Own Season

WHOA. Crazy idea—but he’s single, she’s newly single … We’re fully onboard for a comeback tour. Listen to Mayer's song above and get ready to be pulled in.