John Mayer's Bright Pink Valentine's Day Sweatsuit Needs to Be Seen

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
February 14, 2017 @ 8:00 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

After John Mayer shared his entire skincare routine in a series of LOL-worthy Snapchat videos last year, we knew his social media accounts were something special—and he proved that once again today when he posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a festive Valentine's Day ensemble.

In the hilarious picture, the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer proudly rocks a slim-fit bubblegum pink sweatsuit that includes a zip-up hoodie ($295; stoneisland.com) and coordinating joggers both from the label Island Stone. He toned down the punchy pieces with a pair of classic Adidas sneakers. "Let me be your hypebae #valentinesdae," he joked in the caption, adding a pink flower and heart emoji for good measure.

Let me be your hypebae 🌸💕#valentinesdae

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on

But that wasn't his first winning 'gram of the day. This morning, Mayer attempted to play matchmaker for his nearly 2 million Instagram followers by recording a special message for the holiday. "If you have an Instagram crush, tag them in the captions below," he says in the clip before singing a new ditty and promoting his upcoming world tour.

Tag your crush in the comments. 🏹❤

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on

It appears as if Mayer is quite the romantic.

