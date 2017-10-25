John Mayer Marks One Year of Sobriety with Inspiring Message to Fans

Congratulations are in order for John Mayer! The singer marked the 365th day since his last drink on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old crooner celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt message to his fans on Twitter. "One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break," the "Daughters" singer revealed. "A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment."

One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break. A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 24, 2017

He continued in a follow-up tweet: "I post this because I want people to know that that's enough for now' is on the menu, so to speak."

Sobriety isn't the only thing the Grammy-winner has to be proud of. In September, Mayer and his band Dead & Company announced several fall performances.

RELATED: John Mayer Gave Justin Bieber Major Props For Canceling His Tour

In a July interview with Rolling Stone, Mayer admitted that his life has improved considerably since giving up the bottle a year ago. "The quality of life has gone up considerably" he noted. "Drinking is a f***ing con. How much is enough? Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard."

Congrats again, John!