John Mayer Marks One Year of Sobriety with Inspiring Message to Fans

Meghan Overdeep
Oct 25, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Congratulations are in order for John Mayer! The singer marked the 365th day since his last drink on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old crooner celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt message to his fans on Twitter. "One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break," the "Daughters" singer revealed. "A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment."

He continued in a follow-up tweet: "I post this because I want people to know that that's enough for now' is on the menu, so to speak."

Sobriety isn't the only thing the Grammy-winner has to be proud of. In September, Mayer and his band Dead & Company announced several fall performances.

In a July interview with Rolling Stone, Mayer admitted that his life has improved considerably since giving up the bottle a year ago. "The quality of life has gone up considerably" he noted. "Drinking is a f***ing con. How much is enough? Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard."

Congrats again, John!

