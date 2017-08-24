John Mayer Creeps on David Foster's Instagram to Score a Date with His Daughter

The thirst is real. At least that's what eagle-eyed fans thought when they spotted Hollywood Casanova John Mayer shamelessly trying to get a date with Erin Foster via her dad, David Foster's, Instagram account on Wednesday.

The hilarious flirtation started after the iconic music producer took to the social media app to wish his daughter a happy 35th birthday with a sweet photo of the pair. "One of the loves of my life and my fav daughter on this day!!! Happy bday @erinfoster #iloveyou," Yolanda Hadid's ex-husband captioned the photo, which shows him and the comedian—with her eyes closed and lips fixed into a kissing pout—clowning around at dinner.

The cheeky "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer, who has been previously linked to Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson, and Jennifer Aniston, used the sweet gesture as an excuse to hit on the actress, commenting: "Can you put a good word in for me?"

While both Fosters have yet to respond to Mayer's note, fans were quick to flood the comments section with suggestions for the crooner. "Hahaha Just slide in her DMs, don't make a fool of yourself out here LOL," one user wrote, while another simply stated, "@johnmayer she's too fabulous for ya!"

RELATED: John Mayer Responds to Katy Perry's Best Lover Comment

Sorry, John, we're not sure your charm worked this time.