John Legend Shares Gorgeous No-Filter Photo of Wife Chrissy Teigen 

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim with In Style. I'm here with co-founder of Physique 57, Tanya Becker. Hello. Hello. She's going to show us how to get a body like Christie Teagan. So what kind of move are we going to be doing today? Okay, so we're going to do a four part curtsy. And we all want to look like Christie Teagan, but she works really hard for that body. Everyone is [UNKNOWN] does, as you know, right? So workouts that get everything all together at the same time, toned and lifted and cardio and strength training are perfect moves for quick results. So, four part curtsey. So you step, so, now don't be nervous. [LAUGH] You're in good hands. So, four part curtsy is just like a lunge except it's turned out. So let's take our left leg forward. Then the right leg you're going to cross it behind your right shoulder. Okay. So far so good? So far so good. Okay. Then pull your abs in. Like suck them in. Squeeze them in. Because that's the core part. Touch your right knee to the floor. Okay. Good. And then watch that your left knee doesn't push out over the top. Toes. Okay, now lean forward that's the easy part. And now, just hover your right knee off the floor. [LAUGH] Oh, yeah that burns. Yeah, oh yeah, that burns. It should burn. So, it's going to be total body before parts coming up, but you should really feel that left cheek muscle like start to heat up on the outside. Yeah, I do. Okay. Here comes the four parts. You're like keep going, keep going. You're going to take your right foot, tap it in towards your back left heel, tap it back and then lift it up towards your right shoulder. Shoulder, lift up and down. So we'll speed it up, one two three four. You got it? I got it, but I can't look over or I'll lose my balance. So that's a good point. A lot of the moves, especially if you're a model or celebrity. When you're on set. You want to feel pulled in. You want to feel confident. You want to make sure that you're not losing your balance. Bring your back foot. Touch it in. Step it back. Bring it up. Wooh. There it is. In. Out. Lift. Pull those abs in. Feel that right oblique. Feel that left cheek. Everything. You don't even know what you should be feeling. [LAUGH] I feel all of it. You feel all of it. You're like which body part should I be feeling more of? All right, and then you just breathe, inhale, exhale and lift. So, yeah, you just keep going. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] So you recommend- I would recommend about 60 seconds on each leg. On each side? Definitely do both sides, you don't want to be lopsided, and what's great about these moves is Christy travels a lot, whether you're a celebrity, a model or just on the go. Yeah. Or even at home you can take these workouts With you. We have an amazing online platform with all of these moves and lots of great videos. And that's what I love about this move in particular, is no excuses, you can literally do it anywhere. No props. Desire will give you fire. Love it. Thank you so much. Thank you.