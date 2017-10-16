Chrissy Teigen's Response to John Legend's Emotional Video Message Is Everything

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend continue to be the cutest couple ever. The famously PDA-friendly duo has never been shy about flaunting their love for each other on Instagram, and this time it's Legend who seems more than happy to remind us why they will always define our #couplegoals.

The Grammy-winner had us swooning with a short video of himself serenading Teigen and their one-year-old daughter, Luna, on Instagram. In the clip, Legend, who's currently on tour, sings just a few lines from his 2006 song "Coming Home" with a message to his girls in the caption. "Hi @chrissyteigen. Hi Luna," he wrote alongside the sweet video. Sigh.

Hi @chrissyteigen. Hi Luna A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 14, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Naturally, the video received a hilarious response from Teigen, who has never been afraid to troll her talented husband. "Ok well you didn't answer my facetime but okay," the former swimsuit model commented on the post.

Keep it coming, John.