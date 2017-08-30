John Legend Posted a Rare Shirtless ’Gram and We Like What We See

Give me the green light because I’m ready to double tap that pic.

On Wednesday John Legend did the wildly unexpected: He posted a shirtless photo of himself!

The doting husband and father to baby girl Luna typically keeps it profesh on Instagram and posts photos of himself in dapper attire, reminders of wife Chrissy Teigen’s charm, and celebrating every single thing his daughter does.

Need a refresher? Here are some examples:

These are why Wednesday's shirtless photo was such a departure from his typical, super chill aesthetic.

In the shot, he’s posing barefoot on a bed of rocks in Isola Molara, a teeny island in Italy that’s obviously gorgeous. A sun-kissed Legend is shirtless while flaunting his pecs and a muscular build. His blue shorts are low-key, and say, “Hey! I’m John. I’m nice!”

But truthfully, he looks hot, and he's giving us a side of him we haven't seen much of.

So who do we think took the photo? It’s likely Teigen, whom we can imagine poking fun at him while simultaneously encouraging him as the photo shoot unfolded.

On Tuesday, she shared an image of Legend and friend and director-photographer Mike Rosenthal near the water, though he wasn’t shirtless in this shot.

Let’s see if he’s inclined to share more.

