John Legend Takes Off Drunk Chrissy Teigen's Jewelry After the Grammys

America's favorite celebrity couple is back at it again with their adorable shenanigans, this time, involving Chrissy Teigen's stylist, Monica Rose, instructing John Legend to take off her jewelry after the Grammys, because well, Teigen had a little too much to drink.

Teigen switched up outfits for the after-party, changing out of her sheer black dress from the big event, into a drapey orange number, complete with a very low neck, perfect for layering long necklaces. We have a feeling her stylist knew how the model's night would end (drunkenly), and enlisted her hubby to help with the disassembly.

Teigen documented the entire ordeal on Snapchat, as one does, with Legend intently focused on that finicky necklace clasp, and Teigen screaming, "ow, ow, ow" the entire time.

"Are you mad at me," she asked her devoted hubby, to which he responded like a perfect gentleman: "Why would I be mad at you? You're perfect." Cue the waterworks.

That's what husbands are for: Helping you out of your clothing and accessories after a night out.