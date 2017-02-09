John Legend and Daughter Luna Look More Alike Than Ever in New Photo

Now that's what you call a mini-me.

Each time we see a photo of cutie Luna SImone Stevens, we truly can't decide who she resembles—her mom Chrissy Teigen or her dad John Legend. However, the latest photo of the little girl makes the case that she is truly the spitting image of her famous father. The proud papa took to Instagram today to share a darling snap of his baby girl, and the adorable pair simply couldn't look more alike.

The sweet picture shows Legend holding Luna on his shoulders while they stand in the kitchen, with the 9-month-old wearing a stylish pink and white striped onesie and matching headband. And as with most of the time in the Teigen-Legend household, something delicious is cooking on the stove.

Teigen shared the same photo on her Snapchat account, along with a video that shows Legend tasting the food while Luna looks down curiously.

Too cute.