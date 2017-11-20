John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Pile On the PDA During a Courtside Date Night

It’s another successful date night in the basket for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

The Hollywood lovebirds gave us a sartorial slam dunk on Sunday evening as they headed to the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game for some basketball topped with a serious dose of PDA.

Laying her head on the “All Of Me” crooner’s shoulder, the SI Swimsuit beauty successfully toed the line between comfort and athleisure as she donned a calf-length hoodie-inspired black coat, which she paired with a striped shirt, shorts, oversized hoop earrings, and a pair of statement over-the-knee leather boots.

The model, who emphasized her loved-up glow with romantic caramel curls and bronzed makeup, leaned into her husband as he was seen planting a sweet smooch on her forehead.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Trolled John Legend with Her Latest Achievement

Meanwhile, the Grammy Award-winner simultaneously complemented Teigen’s attire and showed off his support for his team in a black sweater emblazoned with red and white stripes, which he wore with black skinny jeans and black kicks.

Talk about courtside goals!