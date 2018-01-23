Watch John Legend Hilariously Help Chrissy Teigen Fit Into Her Maternity Spandex

Pregnancy struggles don’t stand a chance against Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
The SI Swimsuit beauty—who previously shared snaps of herself shimmying into a slinky gown after an intense shapewear situation just days earlier—had a little more difficulty squeezing into her evening attire ahead of Monday's Sundance Film Festival, thanks to her growing baby bump.
While the 32-year-old certainly slayed in black leather pants and a cozy chic poncho at the annual movie event, getting red carpet-ready was no easy task, as the former model took to Snapchat to share how she fit into her maternity spandex.
In the clip, the “All of Me” crooner lends a helping hand, pulling up a pair of super-tight leggings to cover his wife’s pregnant curves. Teigen can be heard giggling in the video, before squatting down and giving one last pull herself.
Add this to the list of many reasons we love the completely down-to-earth couple!