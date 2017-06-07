Luna Legend Throws Out the First Pitch at the Mariners Game and It's Too Adorable

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby daughter, Luna, already has a mean pitch!

On Monday, we caught a glimpse of the one-year-old practicing her hand at throwing a baseball in preparation for her big debut at Tuesday's match between the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins in a video shared by Chrissy's mom to Instagram, and the little tot did not disappoint when it came time to show off her skills in front of the crowd the next day.

The budding baseball star took pictures with mom and dad, attempted to steal some bubble gum, and received her very own Mariners jersey before throwing out the first pitch at the MLB game, and it looks like her famous parents could not have been more proud.

Both the Sports Illustrated star and the "proud papa" took to Instagram to share photos from Luna's big day at the ball park, with the "All of Me" hitmaker posting a couple of family photos that feature the trio posing together on the field.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVBlhUlD0oy/ Proud papa #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

It seems like the big event made the supermodel feel nostalgic about her own athletic endeavors, as she also took to the social media app to share a throwback black-and-white photo of her and the rest of her high school cheerleading squad in uniform in addition to her shots of Luna.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVBrH0iD28p/?taken-by=chrissyteigen Yes ladies!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

Someone please sign little Luna up for Tee-ball stat!