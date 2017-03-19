John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Luna Take Morocco!

First, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave us #RelationshipGoals, and now they're setting the bar for #VacationGoals, too! The lovebirds are currently getting their travel on, visiting Marrakech, Morocco with baby Luna—and we're loving every minute of it.

Between the Oscars, the Beauty and the Beast premiere, and Teigen's petting zoo dinner party, this adorable family has had a pretty busy month. What better way to unwind and spend some quality time together than by taking a far-flung vacation?

The 31-year-old model and the 38-year-old singer touched down in Marrakech this weekend, and of course, little Luna was along for the ride. Immediately, our favorite fun family got into some adorable antics—Legend found a street entertainer who had snakes, and he quickly draped one of the serpents around his neck. Teigen snapped the moment, and you can hear someone in the background saying, "We've only been here five minutes!"

chrissyteigen / Snapchat

For the rest of the day, Teigen, Legend, and their daughter continued their adventure in the North African city. Luckily for us, they shared some sweet pictures on social media, including one of Teigen and Luna wrapped up together in a pink scarf. The two lovely ladies are posing together in front of a vendor in the souk.

Dad wanted in on the fun, too, so he shared a selfie with LuLu, who's giving serious 'tude to the camera!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRyQCdGjmZy/ Vacation vibes A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 18, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

We can't wait to see more pictures from the family's vacation.