John Legend Hilariously Recalls the Time He Tried to Break Up with Chrissy Teigen

It's hard to imagine that funny couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's journey to love was anything but smooth sailing, dotted with plenty of hilarious hijinks. The Award-winning musician confirmed our suspicions, but with an unexpected twist, when he dished on how the lovebirds dealt with an uncomfortable hiccup during their relationship that's now comedic gold.

On Sunday, the singer got real about that one time he tried to dump his now-wife Teigen and her funny reaction to the news. "I was really stressed and busy. I was just like: 'I'd just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No,'" Legend said during an interview with The Guardian, revealing that the breakup only lasted an hour and a half.

He continued: "She pushes me to be funnier, not because she's trying to, I think it's just being around her. And to be bolder."

The next day, Teigen took to Twitter to show that there are no hard feelings, with a link to the interview and more details about their short-lived split. "11 years later, baby," she tweeted with a laughing face emoji. "It wasn't a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like "no."

The rest, we're happy to say, is history!