John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Bring Baby Luna to the Place Where Their Romance Began

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have traveled all around the world, but there’s one special place that feels like a home away from home. In the early stages of their relationship, the couple traveled to Lake Como, where Teigen made a wish that John would be “the one” she starts a family with.

Her dream came true, and the two later wed in the idyllic spot in Italy and welcomed their first daughter, Luna Simone Stephens. Last July, the two returned to Lake Como when Luna was just a few months old. Now, the young family is back, and the 1-year-old can appreciate the place where her parents declared their love even more.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXLRydXFYJH/?taken-by=chrissyteigen my babies in lake como A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

On Sunday, Teigen shared an adorable photo of her “babies in Lake Como,” and Luna looks just like John’s mini-me in the snap. The toddler has clearly been enjoying her time in Italy, getting to munch on yummy pasta and veggies and even wander through some palace-like buildings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXPb1QzFubD/?taken-by=chrissyteigen jellies forever A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

The most poignant snap, though, comes from Legend, who shared a photo of himself holding Luna in their “home away from home since 2007.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXLjTJojITk/?taken-by=johnlegend Home away from home since 2007 A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

We can’t wait to see more of this family’s stunning vacation photos.