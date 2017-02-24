John Legend's Trophy Case Is Distracting Us from Baby Luna's Cuteness

Ahead of Sunday evening's Academy Awards, John Legend shook out some of his pre-show nerves with baby daughter Luna by his side.

The "All of Me" crooner, who appears in Oscar favorite La La Land, will be performing at the prestigious awards ceremony, and he took to Instagram on Thursday to share a piano practice session with his little girl.

"Practicing for La La with Luna," the actor captioned the adorable shot, which shows him pensively practicing on a piano in a dapper charcoal suit. His infant daughter with wife Chrissy Teigen, Luna, balances in his arms as she tries her hand out at tickling the ivories.

Now, while we would normally be unable to tear our eyes away from the cuteness that is Baby Legend, we couldn't help but be entranced by the 38-year-old musician's impressive trophy collection, which we see in its full glory just behind the duo:

In the award season version of an Instagram humble brag, we can make out the hitmaker's 10 Grammys, one Oscar, one MTV Video Music Award Moonman, a Golden Globe, and 2 Billboard Music Awards.

With La La Land up for a record-tying number of Academy Awards this Sunday, perhaps he'll have to expand the shelves to make room for a new honorary trophy.