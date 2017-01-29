John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Show How to Do Red-Carpet PDA

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are so cute that we don't even mind the PDA. Last night on the Producers Guild Awards red carpet, Legend, who also delivered a powerful speech, couldn't help but plant a kiss on his wife's cheek, eliciting "awww's" from everyone watching (or so we imagine).

The pair walked the red carpet together in coordinated monochromatic looks. Legend wore a tailored black suit with a black tie, and Teigen stayed with the simple color scheme, wearing a dark blue strapless dress. Her simple gown featured a flared mermaid bottom that came to her ankles, which she accessorized with a black clutch and several layered rings. The 31-year-old model's ombré hair was styled in beachy waves, and she stuck to natural tones for makeup, going with brown eyeshadow and a nude lip.

While Legend might have been snagging a pre-show smooch for good luck, he certainly didn't need it. The 38-year-old singer was an executive producer for La La Land (he acted in the film, too), and the movie took home the night's top honor, The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

Now we just have to wait and see how the film makes out at the Oscars next month—and if there's any red carpet PDA before the big show.