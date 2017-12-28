Definitive Proof That John Legend Is the Best Dad Ever to Baby Luna

Happy birthday, John Legend! The love-struck crooner turns 39 years old today—and what a year it has been. After welcoming his first child, with wife Chrissy Teigen, a baby girl named Luna Simone in 2016, the couple announced this fall that they're expecting baby No. 2.

We're sure Legend will be a great father to the new addition, because he's already the best dad to baby Luna. Whether he's cuddling with her on a Sunday morning, introducing her to new places and cultures, or cracking dad jokes, this star makes one legendary father. Plus, Luna has the perfect example of a loving relationship right there in her family.

"Since the day she was born, you've done every bottle with me, woken up with me to keep me company through every night. You don't mind diapers, get all the best burps, and read her Goodnight Moon like poetry," Teigen wrote in a sweet ode to Legend last year. "It makes me so happy to see so much of you in her smile and eyes that completely glow when looking at you. She will never look at anyone—anyone—the way she looks at you." Swoon.

Keep scrolling for 20 more times John Legend was the best dad Luna could ask for.

1. When he gave her this shoutout from Sesame Street:

One day Luna will be very excited by who daddy hung out with today A video posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 6, 2016 at 2:39pm PST

2. When he provided the best big brother a girl could ask for—Puddy:

Little Legend and Puddy 😍😍😍😍 A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Nov 22, 2016 at 5:37pm PST

3. When he made her the star of his music video:

I featured my family in the #LoveMeNow video, but we also featured other couples from all over the world. I'll post their stories throughout the day today. #LoveMeNowStories A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Nov 22, 2016 at 10:23am PST

4. When he wrote this sweet ode:

5. When he made Sundays into “Luna days”:

Sunday morning A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 23, 2016 at 12:55am PDT

6. When he taught her the glory of magazines early on in life:

I don't know if she actually recognizes me, but she's acting like it @mrmikerosenthal @gothammag A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 13, 2016 at 12:38pm PDT

7. When he gave her the gift of a loving grandpa:

Happy birthday to my awesome dad @popz_topz ! A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Sep 18, 2016 at 8:55am PDT

8. When he passed on the importance of college football:

"Daddy, I didn't know they were gonna score 77!" A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Sep 3, 2016 at 9:00pm PDT

9. When he made her first vacation totally baller:

St Tropez A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jul 26, 2016 at 3:15am PDT

10. When he looked ready to eat her up:

Sunday morning with my LuLu A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jul 9, 2016 at 11:42pm PDT

11. When he started with the dad jokes before she could walk:

Practicing my dad jokes A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 17, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

12. When he showed her mom so much love we can’t handle it:

To my wonderful wife, @chrissyteigen. Luna and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. If our daughter can be even half as awesome as you, I will be so happy and proud. Happy 1st Mother's Day! A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 8, 2016 at 8:24am PDT

13. When he helped her face her fears:

lol A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 17, 2017 at 10:12am PST

14. When they slow-danced:

15. When she was already following in his footsteps:

16. When he introduced her to his "home away from home":

Home away from home since 2007 A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

17. When he shared his pancakes:

Eating Daddy's pancakes A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

18. When he let her throw the first pitch:

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

19. When he introduced her to his favorite sports:

Basketball with baby Luna A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:38pm PST

20. When he gave her a lift: