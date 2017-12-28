Definitive Proof That John Legend Is the Best Dad Ever to Baby Luna

Happy birthday, John Legend! The love-struck crooner turns 39 years old today—and what a year it has been. After welcoming his first child, with wife Chrissy Teigen, a baby girl named Luna Simone in 2016, the couple announced this fall that they're expecting baby No. 2.
We're sure Legend will be a great father to the new addition, because he's already the best dad to baby Luna. Whether he's cuddling with her on a Sunday morning, introducing her to new places and cultures, or cracking dad jokes, this star makes one legendary father. Plus, Luna has the perfect example of a loving relationship right there in her family.
"Since the day she was born, you've done every bottle with me, woken up with me to keep me company through every night. You don't mind diapers, get all the best burps, and read her Goodnight Moon like poetry," Teigen wrote in a sweet ode to Legend last year. "It makes me so happy to see so much of you in her smile and eyes that completely glow when looking at you. She will never look at anyone—anyone—the way she looks at you." Swoon.
Happy Father's Day to the most perfect man Luna and I could ever ask for. Since the day she was born, you've done every bottle with me, woken up with me to keep me company through every night. You don't mind diapers, get all the best burps, and read her Goodnight Moon like poetry. It makes me so happy to see so much of you in her smile and eyes that completely glow when looking at you. She will never look at anyone - anyone - the way she looks at you. Happy Father's Day to your father, Ron. John is the amazing father he is because of you and Phyllis. You created and raised a man we are all so lucky to love. We love you, Johnny, endlessly, forever and ever to the Luna and back. Happy Father's Day from Luna and I, and thank you to game 7 for providing the real gift here and getting me out of having to plan and overthink the day phew
1. When he gave her this shoutout from Sesame Street:
2. When he provided the best big brother a girl could ask for—Puddy:
3. When he made her the star of his music video:
4. When he wrote this sweet ode:
It's been quite a time for the United States and the rest of the world as we all watched the election results come in early Wednesday morning. Some of us wept for our country. Some of us celebrated. Some of us are already taking to the streets in protest. You all know how I wanted and expected the election to go. I wanted us to choose unity and inclusion over building walls and singling out ethnic and religious groups for hate and suspicion. I wanted us to choose progress over yearning for some long-lost mythical era when America was supposedly greatest. I wanted us to destroy the highest glass ceiling instead of electing an admitted sexual assaulter. But we did not. These are the election results and all of us will have to learn to deal with it. I will not give up though. I will continue to be aware and vigilant. I will continue to speak out for justice. We didn't think about the election when we planned the release date for this song and video. But in this time of conflict and uncertainty, it's clear that we all need more love. I find it in my family and in my music. Embracing my family has made today full of love and light despite the bad news. But it's also important that we show love and empathy to people who may not look like us or live like us. Those who are marginalized and rejected, feared and left behind. The video premieres Friday and features a diverse group of people from all over the world. From Standing Rock to Iraq, from Orlando to the DR. Love is universal. We all need it. We all can give it. And it will ultimately win over hate. I have to believe that. If you want to join in our celebration of love, use the hashtag #lovemenow and send us a picture of you and someone you care about.
5. When he made Sundays into “Luna days”:
6. When he taught her the glory of magazines early on in life:
7. When he gave her the gift of a loving grandpa:
8. When he passed on the importance of college football:
9. When he made her first vacation totally baller:
10. When he looked ready to eat her up:
11. When he started with the dad jokes before she could walk:
12. When he showed her mom so much love we can’t handle it:
13. When he helped her face her fears:
14. When they slow-danced:
15. When she was already following in his footsteps:
16. When he introduced her to his "home away from home":
17. When he shared his pancakes:
18. When he let her throw the first pitch:
19. When he introduced her to his favorite sports:
20. When he gave her a lift: