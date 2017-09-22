Joel Madden Can't Stop, Won't Stop Posting Gorgeous Photos of Wife Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie rang in her 36th year on Thursday, but it doesn’t look like the celebration is going to be ending anytime soon.
The world’s most doting husband, Good Charlotte's Joel Madden, took to the 'gram (twice!) to appreciate his wife on her special day:
But Madden’s love is boundless, and obviously no match for the confines of social media. That being said, the rocker did what he could on Instagram, celebrating Nicole on the Friday following her birthday too. Again, not just once …
First, he posted a black-and-white image of Nicole riding on his shoulders, which is both impressive and adorable.
Next up, Joel chose an editorial shot. Introducing, Joel’s Poultry Queen:
Madden’s third post was the sweetest yet. Accompanying a shot of Nicole wearing a loose plunging maxidress, Joel wrote “The boss in my house I've been at a loss for words for 11 years now...i always just sound like a nervous mess .” Awww (times infinity!).
Oh, and then he shared “one more”:
So sweet!
I don’t know about you, but my heart might not go on.