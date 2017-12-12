Joel Madden's Wedding Anniversary Message to Nicole Richie Will Melt Your Heart

Jennifer Davis
Dec 11, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

Joel Madden loves to love his wife. To celebrate his and Nicole Richie's seventh wedding anniversary, the Good Charlotte rocker took to Instagram to share a sweet message, and it will melt your heart.

"I just wanna keep getting more married every year :heart:" he wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of the two of them in the backseat of a car on the way to an event. Not only is the sentiment swoon-worthy, but they also look super happy and very glamorous in the photo. These two just continue to be couple goals.

RELATED: Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Are the Cutest Sports Fans

I just wanna keep getting more married every year ❤️

A post shared by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on

This is hardly the first time that Madden has showered his wife with love on social media. He consistently posts photos of his her with sweet captions. Back in September, he posted several photos of his Richie looking gorgeous, and the Internet couldn't handle it. 

It's safe to say that if these two ever broke up, we'd be crushed. 

Show Transcript

Hey In Style, it's Nicole Richie, and we are about to play, Never Have I Ever. [MUSIC] Yes, I have cut my own bangs. I have cut them many times. The first time, I was seven. And everyone told me not to cut bangs, because I have curly hair And we all know how that turns out. But I did it anyway. And I still do it. And it looks horrible and I've got to go get them fixed and it's a whole thing. I don't know what's wrong with me. [MUSIC] I have never cut my daughter's hair. She's only cut her hair one time. And I found myself saying the exact same thing my mom said to me. No, we can't cut your hair. But she wanted to do it, and so we did it. [MUSIC] I've never had a regret after a beauty Decision. Even if something doesn't come out the way I want it to. I can like figure it out and work with it for a few days, at least. [MUSIC] Yes, in like 1993, it was very cool to shave your head like here and then wear a pony tail. Again, something my mom told me I couldn't do. See the rhythm here? [MUSIC] All right, always wear flats, yes. I mean, I wear heels sometimes, but you just never know when a Salt-N-Pepa jam is gonna come on and that's what you need flats for. [MUSIC] I do it every time I go out. Thank you InStyle, that was so much fun. I'm Nicole Richie, and apparently I never say never. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!