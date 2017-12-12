Joel Madden's Wedding Anniversary Message to Nicole Richie Will Melt Your Heart

Joel Madden loves to love his wife. To celebrate his and Nicole Richie's seventh wedding anniversary, the Good Charlotte rocker took to Instagram to share a sweet message, and it will melt your heart.

"I just wanna keep getting more married every year " he wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of the two of them in the backseat of a car on the way to an event. Not only is the sentiment swoon-worthy, but they also look super happy and very glamorous in the photo. These two just continue to be couple goals.

This is hardly the first time that Madden has showered his wife with love on social media. He consistently posts photos of his her with sweet captions. Back in September, he posted several photos of his Richie looking gorgeous, and the Internet couldn't handle it.

It's safe to say that if these two ever broke up, we'd be crushed.