Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Look So in Love at Their Engagement Party in N.Y.C. 

Camryn Rabideau
Nov 05, 2017 @ 11:45 am

We love Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's love. The newly engaged couple gathered with family and friends last night to celebrate Jonas putting a ring on it, and the party seriously looked like such a fun, classy affair.

Everyone looked incredibly chic for the engagement party at MAMO Restaurant in N.Y.C., but no one more so than the couple of honor. Jonas, 28, opted for a sharp patterned suit and black dress shirt for the soiree, while his bride-to-be wore a white silk blouse, black dress pants, and peep-toe platform heels. The 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress had her red locks loose around her shoulders, and you could tell she was bursting with happiness.

While the lovebirds rightfully stole the show, their friends and family didn't look too shabby either. Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle were matching in formal black and gray outfits, while younger brother Nick Jonas wore a black suit and white dress shirt.

As with any celeb bash, Jonas and Turner's engagement party featured a photo booth where attendees could take Insta-worthy pics. Check out some of the cute images from the night:

Celebrating love with family and friends!

A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on

Love these two people and when I introduced them last year I did it knowing that @sophiet has one of the biggest hearts in the world & @joejonas would respect her and recognize her for how amazing she really is & would be smart enough not to let her go once they met. I also knew she would immediately realize how incredible & rare a find that he is, absolutely one of the good ones, & she was smart enough to say YES lol. In a world full of craziness & selfishness, I like to have hope that the good people will always find each other. I’m just happy that I got to be there to witness it this time. Thanks for letting me be a part of your love story guys, wishing you an eternity of love, health and happiness, I’m always here if you need anything. #love #jophie #italian #yenta

A post shared by Jeff Kalligheri (@jeffkalligheri) on

Congrats @joejonas & @sophiet on your engagement 💍 #jophie

A post shared by Joe Carozza (@thecarozza) on

We couldn't be more excited to see these two walk down the aisle!

