Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Look So in Love at Their Engagement Party in N.Y.C. 

We love Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's love. The newly engaged couple gathered with family and friends last night to celebrate Jonas putting a ring on it, and the party seriously looked like such a fun, classy affair.
Everyone looked incredibly chic for the engagement party at MAMO Restaurant in N.Y.C., but no one more so than the couple of honor. Jonas, 28, opted for a sharp patterned suit and black dress shirt for the soiree, while his bride-to-be wore a white silk blouse, black dress pants, and peep-toe platform heels. The 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress had her red locks loose around her shoulders, and you could tell she was bursting with happiness.
While the lovebirds rightfully stole the show, their friends and family didn't look too shabby either. Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle were matching in formal black and gray outfits, while younger brother Nick Jonas wore a black suit and white dress shirt.
As with any celeb bash, Jonas and Turner's engagement party featured a photo booth where attendees could take Insta-worthy pics. Check out some of the cute images from the night:
We couldn't be more excited to see these two walk down the aisle!