Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Look So in Love at Their Engagement Party in N.Y.C. 

We love Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's love. The newly engaged couple gathered with family and friends last night to celebrate Jonas putting a ring on it, and the party seriously looked like such a fun, classy affair.

Everyone looked incredibly chic for the engagement party at MAMO Restaurant in N.Y.C., but no one more so than the couple of honor. Jonas, 28, opted for a sharp patterned suit and black dress shirt for the soiree, while his bride-to-be wore a white silk blouse, black dress pants, and peep-toe platform heels. The 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress had her red locks loose around her shoulders, and you could tell she was bursting with happiness.

Jackson Lee/Splash News

RELATED: Newly Engaged Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Step Out in Paris

While the lovebirds rightfully stole the show, their friends and family didn't look too shabby either. Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle were matching in formal black and gray outfits, while younger brother Nick Jonas wore a black suit and white dress shirt.

Jackson Lee/Splash News

Splash News

As with any celeb bash, Jonas and Turner's engagement party featured a photo booth where attendees could take Insta-worthy pics. Check out some of the cute images from the night:

Celebrating love with family and friends! A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:38am PST

Absolutely beautiful and inspiring night celebrating my brother and sis @joejonas & @sophiet engagement with some of my favorite humans on the planet. I love these 2 so much!! Cheers to them!! #jophie #family A post shared by Paul E. Phamous (@paulephamous) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:42am PST

Congrats @joejonas & @sophiet on your engagement 💍 #jophie A post shared by Joe Carozza (@thecarozza) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

We couldn't be more excited to see these two walk down the aisle!