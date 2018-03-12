Fans Are Convinced Joe Jonas's New Tattoo Is Dedicated to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is no stranger to body art, but his latest tattoo has fans buzzing about whether it’s a tribute to his wife-to-be Sophie Turner.

The singer flashed a glimpse of the new ink on his arm on social media Sunday, sending fans into a tizzy when they saw an image of a woman in a black and red box created by tattoo artist Curt Montgomery. “BOOOM #curtmontgomerytattoo does it again,” he captioned the snap.

Although neither Jonas or Montgomery offered any explanation of the inspiration behind the design, fans immediately started speculating that the woman on Jonas’ arm was none other than his Game of Thrones ladylove. Some of them even got specific, noting that the tattoo was very similar to a scene on the hit show where Sansa Stark (Turner’s GoT character) was in the same position as the girl in Jonas tattoo.

“Is that Sophie?,” one fan asked, while others filled up his comments writing, “Omg,” and simply “Sophie."

So far, Turner is keeping tight-lipped on details about Jonas’ tat as well. The duo revealed that they were engaged back in October, with the actress sharing a photo on Instagram of a diamond sparkler on her ring finger as she placed her hand on Jonas’ hand. “I said yes,” she wrote alongside it.

As for when they’ll tie the knot, Turner and Jonas won’t be setting a date until she wraps up filming for season eight of Thrones, which will air in 2019.