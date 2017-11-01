Joe Jonas's Photo with His Nieces on Halloween Will Melt Your Heart

Joe Jonas may be a busy guy—especially after celebrating his recent engagement to Sophie Turner—but family definitely comes first. After spending a few days in New York City, the DNCE frontman flew out to Los Angeles to spend Halloween with his nieces, three-year-old Alena and one-year-old Valentina, and they look thrilled to have Uncle Joe at home.

The second-oldest Jonas brother took to Instagram to share a photo of him sitting on the couch with his nieces after all of the festivities. "Great uncle Halloween day with the nieces," he captioned the photo. While Jonas didn't dress up, his nieces got into the spirit. Alena was a mouse and Valentina was Snow White. Too cute!

RELATED: Newly Engaged Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Look So in Love on the Streets of Paris

Great uncle Halloween day with the nieces 😍👻 A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

He also posted several photos and videos to his Instagram story documenting the day, and it's safe to say everyone was worn out by the end of trick-or-treating and partying in the neighborhood.

Unfortunately, Uncle Nick couldn't be there. He recently posted on social that he's finishing up his album. We're sure he was missed!