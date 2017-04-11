Nicki Minaj "Roughed Up" Joe Jonas in Hot and Heavy New Collaboration

After news broke that DNCE frontman Joe Jonas and Nicki Minaj will be collaborating on a single titled "Kissing Strangers" together, steamy outtakes from the music video shoot released on Monday just might break the internet.

The former Jonas Brothers boy bander took to Twitter to tease his new song, and fans went wild as he posted a photo of himself and the "Anaconda" rapper getting up close and personal. In the sexy shot, Minaj—who flaunts her famous curves in a bikini top and cowboy hat—grips the 27-year-old's jean jacket as she leans in during the smoldering moment.

Joe Jonas / Twiiter

https://twitter.com/joejonas/status/851516012440592384 💋👥 818-650-3623 😏 pic.twitter.com/m2w50TOEfq — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 10, 2017

The star also took to the social media platform to tweet a photo of himself standing with his DNCE bandmates and his co-star, and we get a closer look at the songstress's interesting getup, which consists of a pair of rose-patterned trousers and a camouflage-inspired bikini top.

Joe Jonas / Twiiter

Taking to social media to defend herself, Minaj joked, "I'm off this thing. I jus... goodbye to all my fans who truly loved me" before clarifying that the shoot apparently takes places in a cowboy bar.

The hip hop star also took to Instagram to tease the collaboration by sharing the same steamy photo and upping the ante even further by writing, "Roughed him up a lil bit on the set of the video. He'll live."

Something tells us "Anaconda" doesn't have anything on this video!