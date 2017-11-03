Who Is Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn? Here's Everything You Need to Know

If you have access to the Internet, you've probably heard that Taylor Swift has a new song out. The singer has been dropping new singles every few weeks leading up to her new album Reputation's release on Nov. 10, but this particular song, "Call It What You Want," has caught our attention because it's a throwback quintessential Swift love song. How we missed this.

"Nobody's heard from me for months / I'm doing better than I ever was," Swift sings on her new track. "My baby's fly like a jet stream / High above the whole scene / Loves me like I'm brand new."

Swift is currently dating an actor named Joe Alwyn, so understandably, most people read the lyrics as if they're about him ... but we don't know too much else about the star. Obviously, we know him as Swift's hyper undercover boyfriend (for reference, we struggled to find even one pic of the two even standing near each other, while "Taylor Swift Tom Hiddleston" has 11.8 million Google hits).

Alwyn does indeed have a life and thriving career outside of his relationship, and as his work brings him further into the spotlight, we think it's worth checking out.

Without further ado, here are eight things to know about Joe Alwyn, aside from the fact that his love life is forever cemented in Swift-approved lyrics.

1. He's an actor.

And a pretty talented one too. He played the titular character in Oscar-winning director Ang Lee's Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, which is a meaty war film about American troops sent to Iraq.

2. He isn't American.

No, Swift's beau isn't from the States like her. Alwyn hails from London, England, and he has the accent to match it.

3. He's college educated.

With degrees from the University of Bristol as well as the University of London's Royal Central School of Speech and Drama to be exact.

4. He's got three new acting projects coming out in 2018.

He's a busy dude, to say the least.

He'll be starring in The Favourite alongside Emma Stone, Mary Queen of Scots alongside Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan, and Boy Erased with Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe. Not a bad lineup.

5. As of February, he still lives with his parents.

It's kind of endearing TBH.

6. His father makes documentaries and his mother is a psychotherapist.

Acting isn't his parents' forte.

7. He still feels like he'll be "found out."

"Yeah, I might always have that feeling of: 'I’m gonna get found out and I shouldn’t be here,'" he told the Evening Standard.

8. Swift's parents are fans.

It has been reported that he visits Swift often, is "getting to know her parents, and everyone likes him."