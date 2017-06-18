J.Lo and A-Rod Take Their Romance to France

Vacation goals, anyone? Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have taken their love overseas, spending quality time together in France this weekend, and we couldn't be more jealous.

What better place to take your relationship to the next level than the City of Love? The 47-year-old actress and singer has been showing her 41-year-old pro baseball beau around Paris for the last few days. Yesterday, Lopez and Rodriguez explored the French capital, including a stop at the Louvre, and Lopez looked simply stunning in a high-neck dress and simple nude heels.

BACKGRID

The former New York Yankees player posted a few Instagrams from their time in the City of Light, including an adorable pic of himself and Lopez lounging on a couch.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVa7p8YAneU/ Weekend in Paris ❤️#thankfulandgrateful A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 16, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVc-wDmghQj/ 🇫🇷 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

That's not all this famous couple has been up to, though.

Earlier in the week, they were spotted on a yacht off the coast of Antibes. The couple seemed to just be relaxing and soaking up the sun, and we have to say, Lopez made a big splash in her cream-colored crochet bathing suit.

A glamorous vacation for a glamorous couple!