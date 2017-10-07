J.Lo and A-Rod Step Out With the Twins Following Vegas Postponement

Our favorite celebrity couple, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod, as we like to call him) are constantly upping the ante on couple goals. When they stepped out on Friday with Lopez’s little ones, Max and Emme, 9, in tow, they couldn’t have been any cuter. The foursome headed to lunch in Beverly Hills, and J.Lo was dressed to the nines for the occasion, naturally.

The 48-year-old songstress wore a striped blouse, which she styled knotted at the waist for a fun twist—get it?— and a pair of skintight white jeans, compelling evidence that white after Labor Day is a thing. Lopez matched her Christian Louboutin pumps to her pants, and further accessorized with massive gold hoops, a white and gold cuff, and mirrored aviator shades.

Emme and Max looked adorable as always. Emme wore a printed shirtdress, Mary Janes, and a mini trunk handbag, while Max appeared focused on his to-go container and watching something on his iPhone, headphones firmly in place, and a nattily-dressed A-Rod brought up the rear.

BACKGRID

Lopez is focusing on spending time with her loved ones after postponing her Las Vegas shows following the shooting tragedy in the city last week.

In a release sent out Tuesday, reps for J.Lo wrote that “Out of respect to victims and families of the tragedy in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez will be postponing the ‘JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE’ performances planned for Wednesday, Oct. 4, Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday Oct. 7 inside The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.”