J.K. Rowling Just Got a Very Special Gift from Prince William

J.K. Rowling has a big reason to flash a smile under that netted fascinator.
During an investiture ceremony hosted by Prince William Tuesday morning, the Harry Potter author was dubbed a Companion of Honor for her services to literature and philanthropy. "To be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honour, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege,” Rowling said after receiving the honor, according to the Royal Family’s official Twitter page.
The family shared her response along with their own tribute to her, captioning a snap of her at the ceremony, “Congratulations to @jk_rowling who today became a Companion of Honour for her services to literature & philanthropy."
In the photo, Rowling sports a navy fascinator and matching structured navy ensemble as she palms her medal. The mogul was just one of several people who were were recognized for the special contributions they’ve made to society. Violinist Rosemary Johnson, who suffered a devastating brain injury in 1988, also received the honor from the Duke of Cambridge, as did double Paralympic gold medalist Libby Clegg, who received an received an MBE for her services to athletics and charity.
What a sweet surprise just in time for the holidays.