J.K. Rowling Just Got a Very Special Gift from Prince William

J.K. Rowling has a big reason to flash a smile under that netted fascinator.

During an investiture ceremony hosted by Prince William Tuesday morning, the Harry Potter author was dubbed a Companion of Honor for her services to literature and philanthropy. "To be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honour, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege,” Rowling said after receiving the honor, according to the Royal Family’s official Twitter page.

"To be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honour, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege."



Congratulations to @jk_rowling who today became a Companion of Honour for her services to literature & philanthropy. pic.twitter.com/d1W35JYTBz — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 12, 2017

The family shared her response along with their own tribute to her, captioning a snap of her at the ceremony, “Congratulations to @jk_rowling who today became a Companion of Honour for her services to literature & philanthropy."

Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty Images

In the photo, Rowling sports a navy fascinator and matching structured navy ensemble as she palms her medal. The mogul was just one of several people who were were recognized for the special contributions they’ve made to society. Violinist Rosemary Johnson, who suffered a devastating brain injury in 1988, also received the honor from the Duke of Cambridge, as did double Paralympic gold medalist Libby Clegg, who received an received an MBE for her services to athletics and charity.

Also honoured by The Duke of Cambridge today was Rosemary Johnson #MBE.



After suffering a devastating brain injury in 1988, talented violinist Rosemary has recently been able to enjoy creating music again, thanks to Brain Computer Music Interfacing Software. pic.twitter.com/oU9Y59bVTv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 12, 2017

Double Paralympic gold medallist @LibbyClegg (joined by guidedog Hattie) today received an #MBE for her services to athletics and charity. pic.twitter.com/RHRcCJfZXC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 12, 2017

What a sweet surprise just in time for the holidays.