J.K. Rowling’s Message for the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter Is Truly Magical

by: Olivia Bahou
June 26, 2017 @ 10:45 AM

20 years ago today, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone hit shelves, and the world was forever changed. Potterheads everywhere are celebrating two decades of wizarding magic on social media with #HarryPotter20, sharing the reasons why this series is so universally loved.

Of course, we have one woman to thank for bringing magic into our lives, and that’s author J.K. Rowling. The writer took to Twitter to remind us that writing this beloved series has changed her life as much as it has changed ours.

Jon Furniss/Getty

“20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It’s been wonderful. Thank you,” she wrote.

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/879284927258386433

Once you’re done crying over her simple and poignant statement, take a look at some of the other emotional quotes and memories that Potterheads are sharing to Twitter with #HarryPotter20.

https://twitter.com/wolfiexpert/status/879323457783304194

https://twitter.com/ItsMegNotMegan/status/879328767818203137

https://twitter.com/JoseJ_Oficial/status/879330073865850880

https://twitter.com/Southldntabby/status/879264745001451520

https://twitter.com/LauraLisaP/status/879259218334945284

And on Facebook, some magical stuff happens when you write about Harry Potter today. If you mention any of the Hogwarts houses, the text becomes the color of that house.

Plus, if you click on one of the colored words, the text explodes into lightening bolts and fireworks.

RELATED: Harry Potter's Costume Designer Shares Secrets from Set Not Even a Superfan Would Know

Even Hermione would be impressed by that charm.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

