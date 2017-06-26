J.K. Rowling’s Message for the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter Is Truly Magical

20 years ago today, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone hit shelves, and the world was forever changed. Potterheads everywhere are celebrating two decades of wizarding magic on social media with #HarryPotter20, sharing the reasons why this series is so universally loved.

Of course, we have one woman to thank for bringing magic into our lives, and that’s author J.K. Rowling. The writer took to Twitter to remind us that writing this beloved series has changed her life as much as it has changed ours.

Jon Furniss/Getty

“20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It’s been wonderful. Thank you,” she wrote.

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/879284927258386433 20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

Once you’re done crying over her simple and poignant statement, take a look at some of the other emotional quotes and memories that Potterheads are sharing to Twitter with #HarryPotter20.

https://twitter.com/ItsMegNotMegan/status/879328767818203137 I wouldn't be who I am or where I am today if it wasn't for a boy in a cupboard under the stairs. Thank you, @jk_rowling #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/Voyl0oBn9F — Meg V. Jones (@ItsMegNotMegan) June 26, 2017

https://twitter.com/Southldntabby/status/879264745001451520 Happy #HarryPotter20 to the character that taught me it was strong to be intelligent, curious and emotional pic.twitter.com/K8NkiXlS5J — Séan Richardson (@Southldntabby) June 26, 2017

https://twitter.com/LauraLisaP/status/879259218334945284 "Of course it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?" #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/TqjtgsLDVK — Margaery Malfoy (@LauraLisaP) June 26, 2017

And on Facebook, some magical stuff happens when you write about Harry Potter today. If you mention any of the Hogwarts houses, the text becomes the color of that house.

Plus, if you click on one of the colored words, the text explodes into lightening bolts and fireworks.

RELATED: Harry Potter's Costume Designer Shares Secrets from Set Not Even a Superfan Would Know

Even Hermione would be impressed by that charm.