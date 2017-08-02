J.K. Rowling and Jessica Williams Solidify Their New BFF Status with a Joint Birthday Bash

Confession: We really want to hang out with J.K. Rowling. She just seems like one of the coolest women around, doesn't she? In addition to penning the Harry Potter series (you may have heard of it), Rowling has also been an activist for women's rights.

And it looks like she's brining some equally cool and talented women into her circle of friends, including none other than playwright and 2 Dope Queens podcast co-founder Jessica Williams.

The duo share the same birthday of July 31, thus the novelist took to Twitter to showcase their joint celebration. "@msjwilly and I celebrating our birthday yesterday (my tiara really pinched)," she wrote alongside a candlelit photo of the pair at a dinner table.

Rowling was clad in a blush pink frock with statement feather earrings, while Williams sported her tiara and a floral print dress. They each had a birthday cake with their candles still lit.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Williams posted a picture on Instagram with Rowling.

This looks like the start of an epic friendship, and we couldn't be more excited!