J.K. Rowling and Jessica Williams Solidify Their New BFF Status with a Joint Birthday Bash

BY: Faith Cummings
August 2, 2017

Confession: We really want to hang out with J.K. Rowling. She just seems like one of the coolest women around, doesn't she? In addition to penning the Harry Potter series (you may have heard of it), Rowling has also been an activist for women's rights.

And it looks like she's brining some equally cool and talented women into her circle of friends, including none other than playwright and 2 Dope Queens podcast co-founder Jessica Williams.

The duo share the same birthday of July 31, thus the novelist took to Twitter to showcase their joint celebration. "@msjwilly and I celebrating our birthday yesterday (my tiara really pinched)," she wrote alongside a candlelit photo of the pair at a dinner table.

Rowling was clad in a blush pink frock with statement feather earrings, while Williams sported her tiara and a floral print dress. They each had a birthday cake with their candles still lit.

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/892388236357718016

Just a couple of weeks ago, Williams posted a picture on Instagram with Rowling.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWxpOYMjKtP/?hl=en&taken-by=msjwilly

⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️💀. Cool. Now that we've established that I'm dead- I met FREAKING J👏🏾K👏🏾R👏🏾O👏🏾W👏🏾L👏🏾I👏🏾N👏🏾G (aka Jo Jo- lol she lets me call her that. So ignorant.) originally like a month ago. Obviously we all know that I've been a Harry Potter nut since I was 10 years old so I was very nervous to meet one of my sheroes for the first time. What would I wear? What do you say at the alter (lmaooo)? What if we like...don't get along? Will I quit reading books forever because we don't get along? So I hung out with Jojo and was relieved that we got on verrrrry well and I was so stoked because meeting your heroes can be a real toss up of either cupcakes or dog doodoo if you know what I mean. This right here was cupcakes. We had like a legit full six hours of drinks and cocktails. Did I lowkey tear up during dinner? Yes. Am I aware that it was a trash bonkers thing to do over dinner while she's biting into her plate of veggies? Yes. But any sort of extreme emotion makes my eyes well up. #standinginmytruth #therealme #lovemeforme. Anyway- I had so much fun talking about life/politics/thesims with her over 25 cocktails that I felt like a realllll dweeblord for FORGETTING to snag a photo. The following day my mom tried to comfort me after I forgot to get a photo by saying "That's okay baby. You guys hung out for you two only and not social media." She was low key very correct but also she's my mother so I was like "🙄🙄😑😑😑." So cut to last night- and (wildly)I'm hanging out with the Khaleesi again and I was on my way out the damn door and was like "......wait I'm sorry can I get a photo? For my Instagram?? (I know such 🚮)" She was like "yes Jess of course!" So we took a few photos and yes she's a major babe and here she is on my IG feed for the both you And me to enjoy. ⚰️ #eatcraylove #jkrowling #harrypotter

A post shared by Jessica Williams (@msjwilly) on

This looks like the start of an epic friendship, and we couldn't be more excited!

