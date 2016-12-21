J.K. Rowling Confirms She's Working on New Novels

J.K. Rowling debuted her brand-new personal website today, JKRowling.com, and along with a lengthy FAQ sheet, answering some of our most burning Potterverse questions, covering both Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts ground, she let fans know that she's been working on a few new novels—"one of each" under her pen name Robert Galbraith, and under her own name.

"I wanted to bring my website back to what it used to be: something real and personal," wrote Rowling in a welcome post on her new site. "This is a faithful representation of my writing desk, except that I haven’t put on the bits of stale popcorn and biscuit crumbs that usually litter the surface. Everything looks a bit tidier and cleaner than it really is, but after all, it’s only polite to make an effort for guests," she said of the site's homepage, a mock-up of the very desk on which she is currently writing new, captivating stories, according to a few Tweets from Wednesday afternoon.

I'm working on it (literally). And thank you! https://t.co/vA6CZcVhRW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

I'm always working on a novel. It's my thing. https://t.co/cJ4Bc47c35 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

One of each, but I'm not sure which will come out first. I'll let you know as soon as I do! https://t.co/gFF8UZmq5W — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

A Galbraith novel and a Rowling novel! It is truly Christmas come early.

"2016 meant an almost total re-immersion in the wizarding world," the author added in the post. "I’ve been absolutely delighted with the reception of [The Cursed Child and Fantastic Beasts]: the stakes are always very high when you return to a well-loved creation, and after almost a decade of refusing to do spin-offs or remakes, I feel overwhelming relief that both long-time fans and newcomers have enjoyed what we’ve done," she said.

"I decided my Christmas gift to wizard-lovers should be to answer some of the most frequently asked questions about the plot of the new franchise," she wrote giving HP fans everywhere a little something extra to celebrate this holiday season. "There’s also a bonus FAQ, an oldie about Chamber of Secrets that I’ve been asked at least once a week for nine years."

The FAQs tackle topics like the nature of an Obscurus, why Newt Scamander couldn't Apparate into the United States, and just how "Revelio" revealed Percival Graves's true identity as Grindlewald. And that Chamber of Secrets question? Let's just say it has much to do with the fan theory that the Basilisk's venom should have killed the Horcrux living inside of Harry—and Rowling's explanation certainly satisfies.

Head over to Rowling's website to read all of the FAQs for yourself, and get excited for new material from Rowling, hopefully to come out soon! She has been writing since 6 a.m. after all.