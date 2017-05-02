J.K. Rowling Made Her Annual Apology for Killing Off a Harry Potter Character—and It's a Biggie

It's the apology we've all been waiting for.
Every year, literary wizard J.K. Rowling apologizes to Harry Potter fans on the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts—May 2—for killing off a beloved character during the popular seven-part book series.
Past odes have included Twitter shoutouts to Remus Lupin and Fred Weasley, but this year's "I'm sorry" edition looks like it's going to take the cake. Rowling apologized for getting rid of arguably one of her most complex characters.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the author posted, "OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers) ... Snape. *runs for cover*." Social media reacted accordingly.
Even six years later, it looks like the hurt (and Pottermania) is very much alive as fans rushed to express their grief in the form of Harry Potter GIFs.
RELATED: J.K. Rowling and Everyone Else Can't Get Enough of This Harry Potter Reunion
As for next year's apology, one name kept making the rounds. Potterheads overwhelmingly suggested the beloved house elf Dobby for 2018's remembrance, and we have to say we agree!
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
[SOUND] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by GEICO. J.K. Rowling's richly adorned world of Harry Potter has been casting spells over fans since 1997. With seven books, eight movies, and multiple spin-offs, how much money does the boy who lived have to his name? In the US alone, more than 160 million copies of the books Series have sold. With each hard cover book costing around $24.99, that's nearly $8 earned by the novels alone. The Harry Potter movies have also cast a spell on audiences world wide. The total earnings for all eight movies gained a serious $6.5 billion. Recently we are introduced to the world of Noots commander in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them The first installment reportedly cost $223 million to produce. This may seem like a large investment, but the studio saw their money grow as much as three times. Audiences should expect to see the Hufflepuff again for five more movies and possibly a seven year TV deal. Trying to have real Harry Potter experience? The Universal Theme Park costs $155 to see both Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. Add an extra $5 because you'll definitely want a butter beer. Between the movies, books, theme parks and magical memorabilia, it's reported that the entire series is worth $25 billion. For all the non-Moguls, that's around 52 million Galleons, 11 Sickles, and 15 Knuts. Needless to say Harry's vault 687 at Green Guts would be overflowing. Coinage, Life, well spent. Presented by GEICO.