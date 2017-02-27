Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel Tweeted At Trump in the Middle of the Oscars

Patrick Wymore/ABC via Getty Images
February 26, 2017 @ 11:00 PM
by: Jane Asher

Jimmy Kimmel has been seriously killing it at the Oscars tonight. From his spot-on jokes about how overrated Meryl Streep is, to lifting Lion star Sunny Pawar up in the air to the tune of Lion King, it's safe to say, this hosting gig has been a successful one.

Kimmel took the opportunity of having a few million viewers to tweet at President Trump during the show to ask, "u up?" and the hashtag, "MerylSaysHi."

https://twitter.com/jimmykimmel/status/836060793783267328

https://twitter.com/jimmykimmel/status/836060875169542145

TBD on whether the President will respond. Naturally, the tweets immediately took off, getting some serious Internet love with over 150k retweets and over 200k likes each.

Good one Jimmy, keep up the good work!

