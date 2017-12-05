Jimmy Kimmel's 7-Month-Old Son Billy Undergoes "Successful" Second Heart Surgery 

Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy is one strong little boy. ABC announced on Monday that the late night host's 7-month-old son "had a scheduled and successful heart surgery this morning."

Due to Billy's surgery, Kimmel will take the week off to be "with his family." While that means that he won't be hosting his show this week, there will be a lot of awesome celebrity fill-ins.

Tonight, Chris Pratt will kick things off, followed by Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris, and Melissa McCarthy. Guests include Margot Robbie, Chris Stapleton, Mary J. Blige, Amanda de Cadenet, Miguel, Vanessa Kirby, Jules Sylvester, Octavia Spencer, Dave Franco and Hanson.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel's Son Is "Healthy and Happy" 6 Months After Heart Surgery

In April, Kimmel revealed that his son underwent open heart surgery just a few days after he was born. Little Billy was born with a congenital heart disease and had a hole in the side of this vital organ. Thankfully, he's been thriving since then, and with his most recent surgery, hopefully he won't need any further procedures anytime soon.