Jimmy Kimmel's 7-Month-Old Son Billy Undergoes "Successful" Second Heart Surgery 

Jennifer Davis
Dec 04, 2017 @ 9:15 pm

Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy is one strong little boy. ABC announced on Monday that the late night host's 7-month-old son "had a scheduled and successful heart surgery this morning." 

Due to Billy's surgery, Kimmel will take the week off to be "with his family." While that means that he won't be hosting his show this week, there will be a lot of awesome celebrity fill-ins. 

Tonight, Chris Pratt will kick things off, followed by Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris, and Melissa McCarthy. Guests include Margot Robbie, Chris Stapleton, Mary J. Blige, Amanda de Cadenet, Miguel, Vanessa Kirby, Jules Sylvester, Octavia Spencer, Dave Franco and Hanson.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel's Son Is "Healthy and Happy" 6 Months After Heart Surgery

In April, Kimmel revealed that his son underwent open heart surgery just a few days after he was born. Little Billy was born with a congenital heart disease and had a hole in the side of this vital organ. Thankfully, he's been thriving since then, and with his most recent surgery, hopefully he won't need any further procedures anytime soon.

 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Good, my wife was in bed relaxing. And when a very attentive nurse at Cedar Sinai Hospital, her name is Nanoosh, was checking him out and heard a murmur in his heart, which is common with newborn babies. But she also noticed he was a bit purple, which is not common. And they determined he wasn't getting enough oxygen into his blood, which as far as I understand. Or understood at the time was most likely one of two things either his heart or his lungs. [MUSIC] And basically the pulmonary valve was completely blocked and he has a hole in the wall between the left And right sides of his heart. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!