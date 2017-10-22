Jimmy Kimmel's Son Is "Healthy and Happy" 6 Months After Heart Surgery

This makes us so happy. Yesterday, Jimmy Kimmel gave his Instagram followers an update on his 6-month-old son Billy's health, and yes, it's good news!

Back in May, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host revealed to his audience that his newborn son was having open heart surgery at just a few days after being born. Little Billy was born with a congenital heart disease and had a hole in the side of this vital organ. In addition to his first surgery, the newborn was going to need another procedure in a few months. As you'd expect, it was an extremely emotional time for the 49-year-old TV host and his family, but his son is now doing much better.

Billy turned 6 months old on Saturday, and Kimmel posted the sweetest pic of his son to celebrate the milestone. Under the image of Billy hanging out with his toy giraffe, Kimmel wrote, "Young Billy is six months old today. He is healthy and happy and we are all very grateful for your prayers, good wishes, thoughts and support of @ChildrensLA and children's hospitals in your area."

We're so happy to hear that Billy is thriving! He looks like one extremely happy little boy.