Channing Tatum and Jimmy Kimmel's Kids Hilariously React to Them Eating Their Halloween Candy

You never know with kids, just ask Channing Tatum and Jimmy Kimmel. Tatum may be filling in for the late night host this week, but that didn't stop Kimmel from participating in his favorite Halloween candy prank. And, this time, he played it on his adorable three-year-old daughter, Jane.

"I have to tell you something," Kimmel begins his clip. "Last night while you were sleeping, mommy and I ate all your Halloween candy."

"What?! Uh-oh. I still have one, don't worry," she assures him. It took a little while, but the gravity of the act quickly dawns on Jane. "Where are the Swedish Fish?" she asks.

"Mommy ate them," Kimmel says. "Daddy only ate Skittles, M&Ms, Kit Kats, Reese's peanut butter cups, gum, and eyeballs and Twizzlers and lollipops."

"I wanted my Skittles! The eyeball is bubbles!" Jane, getting upset, cries.

"I ate the bubbles. Now every time I hiccup a bubble comes out," Kimmel jokes, which garners a laugh.

As far as toddlers go, that's about as good of a reaction a parent can expect, which Tatum found out the hard way with his own daughter, four-year-old Everly. When he played the same prank on her, she immediately turned away from him and ran to her mom, Jenna Dewan, and buried her face in her legs.

The heartbreak! Understandably, Tatum couldn't keep the trick going for long, and quickly came clean, showing her the candy. "That's not funny," Everly replies.

Yeeesh! You'll make it up to her next year, Channing—don't worry!