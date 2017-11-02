Jimmy Fallon's New Ben & Jerry's Flavor Is Jessica Alba-Approved

Jimmy Fallon and Ben & Jerry’s have collaborated on another sweet new ice cream flavor. The late night host, whose concoction Tonight Dough is a fan-favorite, created a new flavor called Marshmallow Moon, and Jessica Alba is already a fan.

The new flavor, available for a limited-time only, consists of vanilla ice cream with marshmallow and graham cracker swirls and fudge flakes. Marshmallow Moon was actually developed more than two years ago, and at the time, it almost beat out Tonight Dough to become Fallon’s current full-time flavor. Like that one, the proceeds from every Marshmallow Moon pint sold will benefit the SeriousFun Children’s Network, an organization that provides kids with serious illnesses with life-changing camp experiences.

“I'm so excited about Marshmallow Moon,” Fallon said in a release. “And the name totally makes sense, because the Tonight Show logo has a moon, and I have a body like a marshmallow.”

InStyle managed to get our hands on a pint, and it’s seriously good. But don’t take our word for it: Listen to Jessica Alba. The pregnant star got to taste-test the flavor on the Tonight Show, and says it’s “like heaven.” Quite the high praise from an expectant mom.

Marshmallow Moon is available now at Ben & Jerry’s e-commerce store, as well as in participating scoop shops and via Uber Eats in New York City, Hoboken, Memphis, Seattle, L.A., and Portland.

It’s available for an “extremely limited run,” so jump on this new flavor while you still can.