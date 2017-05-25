Caroline Kennedy and Her Children Honor JFK's 100th Birthday with Tribute Video

Former President John F. Kennedy would be 100 years old on May 29th.

As a tribute to the late historical figure, his surviving family members recorded a video in which they recount their memories and share what his legacy taught them. Caroline Kennedy, who was just a child at the time of her father’s death, introduced the video with a touching note. “I have thought about him and missed him every day of my life,” Kennedy’s only surviving child shared, “But growing up without him was made easier thanks to all the people who kept him in their hearts.”

Caroline’s children, Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, and Jack Kennedy Schlossberg also shared their impressions of their grandfather, who died decades before their birth.

The video also encouraged today’s Americans to follow in JFK’s footsteps. "My generation will inherit a complicated world, with countless, unsolved problems. Climate change is just one of them,” Jack said. “But it’s the type of challenge I think my grandfather would have been energized about and eager to solve. I know that we’re up to the task, but we have to demand action from our leaders, and we have to vote,” he concluded.