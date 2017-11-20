Jessie James Decker Once Again Wins Maternity Style on the AMAs Red Carpet

Country pop singer Jessie James Decker is 20 weeks pregnant. What does 20 weeks pregnant look like? Well, it's different for every woman, but here's what it's like for JJD:

In the Instagram, she looks comfy cozy in a chocolate chip cookie sweatshirt. But tonight at the AMAs? She's going for a different look.

As I mentioned the evening of the CMAs, I cannot imagine putting on a tight couture piece with a human growing inside of me, but Decker? It seems to be no thang for her.

Steve Granitz/Getty

On Sunday night for the 2017 American Music Awards, she arrived in an off-the-shoulder mauve colored dress looking like the queen that she is. And the shoes? Sky-high metallic heels? Are you kidding? Swoon.