Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxi's Favorite Store Is Not What You'd Expect 

You're never too early to develop a love of makeup, right? Well, that's definitely the case for Jessica Simpson's daughter, Maxi Drew.
Today, the singer and her five-year-old had a mother-daughter day, which included some shopping at Maxi's favorite store. If you're assuming they visited a toy store, you'd be a bit off. Instead, the duo went to their local MAC Cosmetics's for some makeovers, and Simpson revealed that her daughter is nothing short of obsessed with the brand.
"This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter’s favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW #girlygoth," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two of them puckering for the camera. The 'gram perfectly shows off their lipstick choices. Simpson went for a subtle, flattering pink shade, while Maxi chose a dark purple. She's already experimenting with winter's hottest makeup trends!
Playing with makeup is fun at any age, and it looks like Maxi already has great lipstick taste. They grow up so fast!