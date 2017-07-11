Jessica Simpson Bore (Almost!) All in a Cheeky Birthday Snap

All Mondays should be spent on a pool float, sipping frosty cocktails through a swirly straw and being in a general state of DGAF. And that especially applies if you're the birthday girl. So, that's just what Jessica Simpson did to cap off her special day on Monday, July 10.

As she rang in the big 3-7, the singer took to Instagram to document her summery celebration. Simpson captioned the snap with a phrase that sums up her cheeky (um, literally) sense of humor: "Kiss my but 36," the stunner wrote, while showing off her tanned posterior.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWYjozvgYHz/?taken-by=jessicasimpson Kiss My Butt 36 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Simpson's fruity cocktail wasn't the only thing accessorized to the nines. The shoe designer paired her patterned bikini bottoms with gigantic hoop earrings and oversized sunnies. And though she bade a curt adieu to the year she was leaving behind (no pun intended), the singer had a pretty good year.

Not only did she get the last laugh in that whole chicken-versus-tuna debate, she also celebrated seven years of wedded bliss with hubby Eric Johnson. And, Simpson had plenty of fun being a mom to her adorable wee ones. The kids showed off their budding pipes in a D.I.Y. version of Carpool Karaoke, and Simpson's daughter Maxi Drew graduated from preschool in style.

37, you've got your work cut out for you!