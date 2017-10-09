Jessica Simpson's Kids' Scary Halloween Faces Are Completely Adorable

Brandi Fowler
October 09, 2017

Jessica Simpson's adorable little ones know a thing or two about getting into the Halloween spirit.

Maxwell Drew, 5, and Ace Knute, 4, put on their best spooky faces as they posed for a photo near the pumpkins they were decorating, with Max even hopping up on a chair barefoot in her printed nightgown for an added effect.

Ace, meanwhile, formed his hands into claws and opened his mouth wide as he sat next to his sister in a printed shirt and orange "Drill" emblazoned baseball cap.

"I ain't afraid of no ghost!! #October #Halloween #Ghostbusters #mykidsareeverything," the designer captioned the photo Monday.

I ain't afraid of no ghost!! #October #Halloween #Ghostbusters #mykidsareeverything 😂

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

The pair had illuminated pumpkins sitting in front of them on a wooden table, each with a carved out creepy face.

Considering Max and Ace are already getting their Halloween decorations ready, there's no doubt that these two have their eyes on some major trick-or-treating. We can't wait to see what they dress up as for Halloween.

