Jessica Simpson Bares Her Booty in Birthday Tribute to Husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have never been shy about showing their affection for each other on social media, but in her latest Instagram post, Simpson is revealing a bit more, if you know what we mean.

On Sunday, Simpson shared a NSFW photo in honor of her NFL hubby's 38th birthday that proves things are still steamy between them—even after two kids. In the Oktoberfest-themed pic, Johnson can be seen triumphantly raising two steins of beer in the air. Bent suggestively over a table in front of him, Simpson not-so-accidentally reveals a glimpse of her bare behind.

"38 IS GREAT," the singer captioned the steamy snap with the hashtag #IAMSOHOTFORYOU.

Jessica Simpson / Instagram

The couple, who have been married since 2014, have two children together: daughter Maxwell, 5, and son Ace, 4. "I just think we're a little bit more addicted to each other," Simpson told Matt Lauer shortly after their glamorous California nuptials. "I just think that there is, like, a level of love that has just reached the highest of highs."

RELATED: The Sweet Note Jessica Simpson Got from Her Husband Will Make You Cry

We'll drink to that!