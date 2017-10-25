Jessica Simpson and Her Mini-Me Daughter Just Met a Real-Life Princess 

Meeting a real-life princess is a bucket list item for many kids, and for Jessica Simpson's 5-year-old daughter Maxwell, that dream was checked off on Tuesday night.

Maxwell and her superstar mom attended the Princess Grace Awards Gala Kick Off Event at Paramount Pictures Studios together for a mother-daughter night out, and they met an actual princess while they were at it. The duo was introduced to Princess Charlene of Monaco, who also happens to be the daughter-in-law of Grace Kelly.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

When they first said hello to each other, Maxwell greeted Princess Charlene with a bouquet of flowers, which might be the sweetest and most polite thing ever.

Greg Doherty/Getty

The whole event is named after Grace Kelly, and recognizes emerging talent in dance, theater, and film. For the occasion, Princess Charlene wore black leather pants with a black blazer, while Simpson wore a polka dot dress. Maxwell wore a red dress and matching hairband.

At just 5 years old, we think Maxwell has princess-worthy poise of her own.