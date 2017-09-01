Jessica Simpson’s Mini-Me Daughter Looks So Sweet Headed to Kindergarten 

Kids grow up in the blink of an eye—and Jessica Simpson is the latest celeb to remind us of that.

On Thursday, the mother of two took to Instagram to share a sweet shot of Maxwell Drew, her 5-year-old baby girl with Eric Johnson. What’s the best part of the image? The ‘gram captured the pop star’s mini-me in her kindergarten uniform, a peek back-to-school shot moms everywhere angle to snap.

“Kindergarten,” Simpson wrote as the caption, sharing a teardrop emoji and hashtag #MaxiDrew. Of course Maxwell looked adorable in a plaid red and black dress with black flats, a leather backpack, and a matching hair band.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYeCBHugRTZ/?hl=en&taken-by=jessicasimpson KINDERGARTEN 📚😢 #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Recently, the proud mom also shared a picture of her 4-year-old son, Ace Knute, preparing for pre-K. “Taking his summer break seriously,” she wrote alongside a shot in which the blonde boy practices writing his numbers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEs-sYg4Q3/?hl=en&taken-by=jessicasimpson Taking his summer break seriously #PreKHereWeCome #ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 21, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

As for how the siblings spend their summer break, let’s just say the kids really enjoyed being kids and watched beloved Disney flick Moana.

We hope to build a fort as comfy as theirs someday.